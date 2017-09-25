Local business on display in Hey Portage

The city’s diverse business community is now on display for all to see.

Hey Portage Magazine - a free, quarterly publication that profiles the happenings of the many different businesses operating in town – launched its inaugural issue last week with not only local companies but individuals in the business sector on display.

“Really what we want to do is showcase the best of Portage la Prairie in a way that is a bit timeless in format,” explains Vern May, Portage Regional Economic Development (PRED) executive director. “It’s really about that first impression, if no one has been to Portage how do they get introduced? You can pick up that magazine today or I can have it in hand at an investor meeting a year from now and content is still as relevant.”

The profile magazine, an idea conceived by PRED, is slated to publish quarterly throughout the year with the next issue expected for mid-December. Copies are available at Stride Place, all guest rooms at the Canad Inns as well as each of the businesses that are featured in the issue. On online version will also be made available in the coming days at issuu.com.

“The response from the business community has been fantastic,” adds May. “By and large, we’ve got a very lively community here with lots of recreation, a very active social calendar and some very unique businesses that aren’t just the franchise marquees that people will recognize.”

With publication in hand, May says its much easier to present the idea to prospective businesses and will be expanding from the 40-page inaugural issue when the second edition hits shelves later this year.

“This magazine isn’t intended to compete with local media. It isn’t a news magazine. It’s a profile magazine,” says May. “If we can get people here and get them introduced to Portage, or people who haven’t been here in a while, that’s kind of what we are looking at with this publication.”

For more information contact PRED at 204-856-5000.