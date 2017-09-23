Trojan quartet capture provincial golf title

Aaron Wilgosh - Daily Graphic/Herald Leader Contributor

There's no better way to start the high school sports season than with a provincial championship.

Portage Collegiate Institute's (PCI) golf team captured the 2017-18 Manitoba High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) Provincial Golf Championship in Gilbert Plains Friday afternoon. Grade 11's Owen Gillespie, Tanner Boyle, and Logan Rands, along with Grade 10 golfer Clark Bolton made up the championship four-some.

PCI finished four strokes ahead of second place St. Paul's to lock in first place and the provincial title with a score of 242. Gillespie led the team with a low of 79, Bolton shot an 81 while Rands' score of 82 was the final score added to their total. Boyle didn't have a great day on the course but his score wasn't needed to secure the win.

Third place finished with a score of 249. That's it for the high school golf season until next year.