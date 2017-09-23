Terriers blank Blues

The Dogs are off and running.

Off-season acquisition Daniel McKitrick had a pair of assists in his Terrier debut and Brock Aiken was flawless between the pipes as the Portage Terriers blanked the Winnipeg Blues 4-0 at the MTS IcePlex Friday on opening night of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League regular season.

Chase Brakel, who was recently selected to captain this year's edition of the Terriers, broke a 0-0 stalemate with a powerplay marker late in the second befor Portage exploded for a three-goal third period to cruise to a 4-0 victory.

Aiken- although not overly busy, was steady when tested - turning aside all 23 Blue shot that came his way.

The two teams reconvene in Portage Sunday night in the tail end of a home-and-home series.