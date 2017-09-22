Female Caps' annual showcase begins today

It's a busy weekend of hockey for the Central Plains female midget AAA Capitals.

The girls play four games over three days, beginning this evening, in the 2017 edition of the annual showcase. The 10-team tourney has clubs from Manitoba and Saskatchewan square off before Central Plains begins their Manitoba Female Midget Hockey League regular season Oct. 1 in Shoal Lake.

Caps' showcase schedule:

Fri - Caps vs. Interlake 5:15 p.m. Portage Mutual Arena

Sat – Pilot Mound vs. Caps 12:30 p.m. Stride Place

Caps vs. Melville 8:15 p.m. Stride Place

Sun – Weyburn vs. Caps 11:30 a.m. Stride Place