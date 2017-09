It was quite a way to cap off the season.



The Portage Senior Slopitch team are provincial champions after going 4-1 at last month's Softball Manitoba Provincial Playdowns at the Blumburg Softball Complex in Headingley.



The gold medal win in 50+ Rec A Division was the culmination of a very successful year for the team, coached by Wilbert Lilley and managed by Don Giercke.