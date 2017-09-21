Phony bills reported in Portage

The Portage la Prairie RCMP are cautioning businesses owners after receiving several reports of counterfeit bills, of $50 and $100 denominations, being used in various locations across the city. Police are especially concerned over the frequency with which the bills are being used.

“Anyone handling cash should pay close attention to the bills that are being used to pay for inexpensive goods or services,” said the RCMP per a release. “In many instances, those using this counterfeit currency will make a purchase that has a higher amount of change being returned to them.”

Investigators are seeking the assistance of the community in identifying those responsible for producing the counterfeit bills, as well as any information on who is using them.

Police say businesses should consider not accepting large denominations unless the authenticity of the bill can be confirmed. Anyone handling cash should put any bill under some scrutiny, checking that the security features of the bill are present. If you wish to familiarize yourself with these security features, they can be found at bankofcanada.ca.

If you have received a counterfeit bill, or you can assist with identifying those responsible, please contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and manitobacrimestoppers.com.

