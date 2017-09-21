Fundraising time for United Way

Another lofty goal has been set.

The annual Portage Plains United Way (PPUW) fundraising campaign kickoff luncheon took place this afternoon at the William Glesby Centre in Portage la Prairie where executive director Mandy Dubois announced this year's near-quarter million fundraising goal of $242,000.



“It's $10,000 more than we raised last year but I think it's completely attainable,” says Dubois. “It's less than our goal was last year but I think with the announcement of Stride Credit Union's donor matching program, I feel that's going to be the $10,000 that gets us there.”



The aforementioned partnership with Stride Credit Union will see the financial institution match any new donor donations up to $10,000. After a successful 2015 campaign saw the organization eclipse its $247,000 goal by nearly ten grand, the community's philanthropy fizzled in 2016, as the campaign brought in a modest $232,000.



The annual luncheon saw members from PPUW member agencies, such as Recreational Opportunities for Kids and and Portage Service for Seniors Inc., present to the hundreds in attendance what they've been able to accomplish in the community thanks to the support from the United Way.



Lynne Parker, ROK director, has brought numerous activities to town for area children who might not otherwise have the chance to be involved in athletics. PALS on the Playground, an after school activities program and the Hockey Skills Program are just a few of the initiatives that Parker has helped launch.



New this year in the fundraising campaign is the 50/50 Draw, which includes an early bird prize in the form of an $1,000 voucher from the good people at Total Travel.



Highlighting some of the PPUW's fundraising campaign efforts is the upcoming Cowboys and Cocktails Social, the annual MGEU spaghetti lunch along with the popular shopping night.



For more information or to donate, visit portageplainsuw.ca. The donation window closes New Years Eve and until then, Dubois and company will be feverishly collect funds.



“I will pound the pavement until I reach that goal,” she adds.