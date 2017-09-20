Volunteers needed for upcoming curling trials

Aaron Wilgosh - Herald Leader Contributor

Now’s the chance to be a part of Canadian curling history.

The call for volunteers has been made by the host committee for next year’s Curling Canada Mixed Doubles Trials, set for January 3-7 at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie. The winner of the event will represent Canada at the 2018 Olympics in South Korea. Prospective volunteers have two chances to register coming up Sunday, September 24, and Monday the 25.

“We’re looking to get as many volunteers signed up these two days as possible,” says volunteer chair of the host committee, Dean Moxham. “This may be a once in a lifetime opportunity to actually send a team to the Olympics from Portage la Prairie, which is the pinnacle for curling, and for us to be the first city to be able to reward this to a winning team is very exciting.”

Volunteers will be required to work a minimum of four shifts at about 2.5 hours a piece and provide a reasonable $30 fee for apparel and event pass. The mixed doubles game is much shorter than a standard curling match so volunteer hours have been brought down.

Moxham says there are a couple of new duties like statistician and transportation on top of areas volunteers may be familiar with thanks to the Viterra Provincial Curling Championships held earlier this year like timekeeper, bar work, ticket takers, and a few more. Moxham would like to have all the volunteers locked into duties with apparel ordered by mid-November.

“The $30 fee for volunteers is reasonable considering you get a pass to the event and a great keepsake in the jacket,” adds Moxham. “We really want to get as many people signed up this weekend but if we need to have another sign up in October sometime, we will.”

It’s the first ever mixed doubles trials held in the country, like the first ever Canadian Curling Trials held back in 1997 in Brandon, Manitoba. Volunteer sign up is Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at Stride Place, Monday’s is set for 7-9 p.m.