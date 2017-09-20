Aaron Wilgosh - Herald Leader Contributor

It’ll be a lot easier for those with accessibility issues to get into schools around Portage la Prairie.

Several accessibility projects were completed around the Portage la Prairie School Division this summer. Superintendent Todd Cuddington feels they’re at the forefront in the province at addressing the issue and says it’s really never finished.

“Most of our buildings are community buildings and they’re often used out of the traditional school day by the community as well as students,” says Cuddington. “We want to make sure all of our buildings are available and accessible, and we want to make sure anyone using an aid of some kind won’t have an issue.”

Ecole Arthur Meighen School’s sporting some new upgrades - including a new ramp and railing that were installed near the bus loop, as well as two new ramps into the building by the guest parking lot. Mechanical doors were also installed by the building’s parking lot entrance.

La Verendrye School received a mechanical door as well, and an upgrade to their CCTV system. Ongoing work is currently happening at Portage Collegiate Institute and on top of the large power upgrade and underpinned foundation project, the school is also having a new doorway with accessibility features installed on the north side entrance and a new ramp and doorway on the east entrance of the Prince Charles Building.

“We’re now asking the question how can we help you when you visit to make sure everyone can have access and be served,” adds Cuddington. “Whether its accessibility, visibility, hearing issues, or a language barrier, everyone should feel their needs are being met across our division.”

In addition to the accessibility work the division also saw routine maintenance including the removal of most of the carpet from their buildings, painting, and changes to efficiency like LED bulbs.



