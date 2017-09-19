They can dance if they want to

Aaron Wilgosh - The Graphic/Herald Leader Contributor

They can leave their friends behind. But if their friends don’t dance… sign them up for a class in Portage la Prairie.

This weekend marked the grand opening of XCompany Dance Studio – located at Saskatchewan Ave. and 3rd St. NE - in Portage la Prairie, making it the second dance studio offering classes to children, teens, and even adults in the city.

“We had about 150 people stop by our grand opening through the day,” says XCompany owner, Bretton Selent. “We’ve been in Portage for about 10 years at the Portage and District Arts Centre and we’re happy to be in our own studio and offering classes.”

Of course, XCompany isn’t the only place you can get your groove on. The Portage and District Arts Centre (PDAC) has been offering classes for years, actually partnering with XCompany up until this year, when Selent expanded and opened the new location with wife Lindsay. Several different styles of dance are offered at both, with some exceptions being made at both establishments. Classes offered at XCompany include Little Ballerina, Hop and Bop, Jazz, Ballet, Ukrainian and Highland, and others.

“We aren’t looking at XCompany as a competitor, we’re looking at it as a benefit for all the kids in town that want to take dance throughout the winter,” says PDAC executive director, Margaret Bernhardt-Lowdon. “We want anyone who wants to dance, any age, to get involved because it’s not just a lot of fun, it’s a great way to stay in shape and get active.”

There are also adult dance courses offered including Latin and Social Dancing and even Stage Combat – the latter being an introduction to stage fighting with Portage's very own Chris Kitchen. Both have talented instructors, classes throughout the week, and are very affordable. Registration for classes at each studio are currently underway.

Space is filling up but Selent says if need be, they’ll make room for anyone interested.

