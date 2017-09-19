Severe thunderstorm watch issued for region

Conditions are favourable for the development of very dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and flooding rain, according to an alert from Environment Canada.

A low pressure system is expected to make its way into southern Manitoba later today and in turn, spread rain through the region today and tonight with widespread rainfall amounts of 20-30 mm.

According to the alert, there is a likelihood that intense thunderstorms will accompany the system, and could bring rainfall totals over 50 mm as well as locally strong wind gusts.

The potential for these intense rainfalls are forecasted to begin in the Westman area late this afternoon and then move through the Red River Valley and interlake areas this evening.

According to Environment Canada, severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #MBStorm.