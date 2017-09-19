Public park consultation Wednesday
Proposed area of a park in the north end of the city. (File photo)
Citizens will have the opportunity to voice their opinions as to what the proposed 'Central Park' plan should entail.
The Portage Parks Committee (PPC) is hosting a public consultation Wednesday night from 7-8 p.m., at the Glesby Centre in an effort to prioritize certain park features along with planning the next steps.
A brief presentation will be held before feedback is collected on renderings of the suggested park – planned for the city's north end – as published in the Parks and Recreation Framework Master Plan.
Attendees will be asked to complete a short survey to provide the PPC with the necessary information to gauge how to move forward.