Public park consultation Wednesday

Citizens will have the opportunity to voice their opinions as to what the proposed 'Central Park' plan should entail.

The Portage Parks Committee (PPC) is hosting a public consultation Wednesday night from 7-8 p.m., at the Glesby Centre in an effort to prioritize certain park features along with planning the next steps.

A brief presentation will be held before feedback is collected on renderings of the suggested park – planned for the city's north end – as published in the Parks and Recreation Framework Master Plan.

Attendees will be asked to complete a short survey to provide the PPC with the necessary information to gauge how to move forward.