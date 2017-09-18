Saints volleyball win in Regina

Aaron Wilgosh - Daily Graphic/Herald Leader Contributor

18 straight sets.

That’s how many wins the Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) Saints varsity girls volleyball team strung together to lock down the championship at a tournament in Regina, Sask., over the weekend. The ladies went 9-0 against the competition over the three days and defeated Campbell High School 25-16 and 25-12 in straight sets to capture the championship.

“The girls really came together this weekend,” says Saints’ head coach, Derek Casper. “Our quick transition and our defence was, and will be, our keys to success this season. We have some big hitters on this team and if we can transition and pass the ball well we should be able to put teams away.”

The Saints didn’t lose a single set while in Saskatchewan, something Casper attributes to the strong bond between players on and off the court. They had two girls crack a spot on the Tournament All-Star Team in Grade 12’s Jana Laing and Faith Buhler. Casper says they’ll both be important pieces to both their attack and defence going forward.

“(Jana) is our setter and she was putting balls exactly where they needed to be for us to be successful,” explains Casper. “Faith was playing middle and right side, and she’s a massive presence at the net with her hits and blocks.”

PCI’s varsity girls and boys volleyball teams open their Winnipeg West Athletic Conference seasons Wednesday against St. James in Winnipeg.