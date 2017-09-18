RCMP weekly report

During this time period police responded to 376 calls for service.

174 Traffic violations

-165 Traffic Offences (Highway Traffic Act)

-4 Vehicle Collisions

-5 Impaired Drivers

37 Provincial statutes

(Mental Health Act, Child Welfare Act, Coroner’s Act, 911 Act, etc.)

-6 Crimes against person

-3 Assaults

-3 Uttering Threats

45 Crimes against property

-17 Thefts

-3 Thefts of Motor Vehicle

-18 Mischiefs to Property

-7 Break and Enters

-53 Other Criminal Investigations

-61 Other Police Activities (False Alarms, Suspicious Person/Vehicle, Assistance Given, etc.)

Sept. 11 - 63 calls for service



Oak Bay bust

Portage la Prairie RCMP arrested two females at a home on Oak Bay, one for being at large on a warrant for their arrest, another for possession of methamphetamines. Police were called to the area to lend assistance with a found child, but would unknowingly come in contact with these two individuals as a result. Angeline Renne Desjarlais, 21, of Portage la Prairie was arrested for her warrant, as she had reportedly failed to appear in court on several outstanding criminal charges. Megan Levasseur, 26, also of Portage la Prairie was arrested for possession of methamphetamines. Both were released from police custody after a short time; both are set to appear in court at a later date.

Sept. 12 - 67 calls for service



Semi heading wrong way



Shortly after 2 a.m., the Portage la Prairie RCMP received numerous complaints regarding a semi-truck driving the wrong way on Hwy 1. Police would have no trouble locating the vehicle, as it travelled in the wrong direction from Hwy 1 and Hwy 16 to the Creekside Campground east of Portage la Prairie. The 32- year-old male driver was issued several fines, including careless driving, driving to the left of a dividing lane, and entering the wrong way on a highway. Luckily there were no injuries or collisions as a result of the driver`s actions.

Speedy driver

A motorist was observed travelling at 88 km/h in a 50 km/h zone along Saskatchewan Avenue in Portage la Prairie. The 35-year-old male driver was issued a fine in the amount of $548.25.

Sept. 13 - 60 calls for service



Speedy driver



A motorist was observed travelling at 114 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on Saskatchewan Avenue in Portage la Prairie. The 35-year-old male driver was issued a fine in the amount of $626.25.

Sept. 14 - 51 calls for service



Speedy driver



A motorist was observed travelling at 141 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Hwy 16 in the RM of Westlake Gladstone. The 26-year-old male driver was issued a fine in the amount of $586.75.

Sept. 15 - 59 calls for service



Phoney legion fraud



Portage la Prairie RCMP are hoping to warn the public regarding potential fraud in relation to fundraising efforts for the Royal Canadian Legion, Portage Branch. Numerous calls from concerned citizens were received by the Legion, asking about solicitations for donating to roof repairs. Legion representatives and the police wish to make everyone aware that they are not making any phone calls to solicit funding, and will not ask for banking information or money transfers. All fundraising is being done through the Branch itself, where donations or participation in draws are welcome.

Sept. 16 - 39 calls for service



Semi roll over



Shortly after 2 a.m., the Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to a semi-truck rollover on Hwy 1 near PR 352 in the RM of North Norfolk. The driver of the vehicle had reportedly swerved to avoid hitting a deer on the roadway, when the vehicle hit the gravel shoulder and entered the ditch, rolling onto its side. The 30-year-old male driver suffered minor non-life threatening injuries, and luckily no other motorists or vehicles were involved. Traffic was diverted for a short time until the area was cleared.

Speedy drivers



A motorist was observed travelling at 142 km/h in a 100 km/h zone near Portage la Prairie. The 30-year-old male driver was issued a fine in the amount of $599.75.

A motorist was observed travelling at 96 km/h in a 60 km/h construction zone on Hwy 1. The 33-year-old male driver was issued a fine in the amount of $992.75. Speed fines are doubled in construction zones as reduced speeds are required for workers to be safe along the roadway.

Impaired driver

Portage la Prairie RCMP responded to a possible impaired driver on PR 240. A passing motorist had stopped to help a parked vehicle on the roadside, where they found a female driver behind the wheel who was acting very strange. When police arrived they found the 35-year-old female driver still sitting behind the steering wheel. Investigators would determine very quickly that the driver was under the influence of alcohol, and a check on the vehicle determined that it was reportedly stolen. The driver was arrested for impaired care or control of a motor vehicle and for possession of property obtained by crime. The driver would refuse to provide samples of her breath for analysis; her driver’s license was subsequently suspended for a minimum of three months.

Sept. 17 - 37 calls for service



Tool theft in the rural



Portage la Prairie RCMP are asking for the assistance of the community with a break and enter that occurred overnight at a rural residence in the RM of Portage la Prairie. Police were informed that a significant amount of tools were stolen from a workshop along Hwy 1, near Road 55W. Items recovered at the scene is presently being analysed for any forensic evidence that might identify a suspect. Investigators are asking that anyone with knowledge of who committed the crime contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445.

