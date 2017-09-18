Nominations now open for chamber awards

That time of year when Portage’s best and brightest volunteers and businesses are recognized is just around the corner.

The Portage la Prairie Chamber of Commerce is once again accepting nominations for its Best Business Awards gala – a night that recognizes the businesses and volunteers that help make Portage la Prairie a better place. The eighth annual gala is set for Nov. 17 and all nominations are due to the chamber by Sept. 29.

“It’s important to recognize these people because they don’t do it for the recognition – businesses and volunteers – they do it for their love of the community,” says Cindy McDonald, executive director of the Portage Chamber of Commerce. “Those community volunteers dedicate hours upon hours of their own time and we have so many amazing businesses, it’s really important for us to recognize them and say thank you and keep up the great work.”

Four individuals and six businesses are set to be honoured next month in the following categories:

Volunteer

-Citizen of the Year

-Sportsperson of the Year

-Arts/Cultural person of the Year

-Youth Volunteer of the Year

Businesses

-Outstanding Small Business

-Outstanding Medium Business

-Outstanding not-for-profit Organization

-Long Term Achievement Business

-Outstanding contribution to the community by a business

-Outstanding contribution to the community by a business executive

After the nominating period is over, chamber representatives sift through all the nominees and provide a score between 1-5 for each category, those with the highest scores when all is said and done are deemed the winners.

Businesses are graded on such things as initial impression, community involvement, leadership and vision, and commitment to growth while volunteers are critiqued on such things as activity, need, impact, leadership and perseverance.

“We encourage everyone to give us as much information as possible, especially for the community volunteer awards,” adds McDonald. “We can’t choose a winner based on two paragraphs. We don’t do the research ourselves, we expect the nominators to give us that information.”

Nomination forms can be emailed to info@portagechamber.com or dropped off/mailed to the Portage Chamber. For more information or for nomination forms, visit portagechamber.com/?p=730.