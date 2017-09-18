Leadership award for local palliative care group
Pictured: (l-r) Aldene Moroz, SPC volunteer coordinator, Ray Currie, Hon. Sharon Carstairs, Lucille Clary, Dawn Davis, Ethel Mae Greenslade, Kathy Hogue, Janice Carefoot, Bonita Miedena and SPC volunteer and board member, Kathy Hogue. (Submitted photo)
Sunset Palliative Care was presented with an award recognizing and supporting the group's leadership in providing or improving palliative care services in the province.
The organization received the award, along with $1,500 in funding for the Island Park Memory Garden last week at 26th annual Provincial Palliative Care Conference in Winnipeg.