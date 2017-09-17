Portage Terry Fox Run

Every year, Canadians hit the pavement in September to raise money and awareness for cancer research, just like Terry Fox did in 1980 with his Marathon of Hope.

Today, Portagers kept the tradition alive as the annual Terry Fox Run took place at Island Park in Portage la Prairie. Members of the Portage Terriers and the Central Plains female AAA midget Caps were just a few of many participants in this year's edition.

“It is an important event as unfortunately cancer will touch everyone in some way whether it be themselves being diagnosed or a friend or loved one," notes Terry Fox Run organizer Sherry Rutherford.

A complimentary barbecue followed for anyone who collected pledges and participated in the event. Funds raised help with not only the research of all types of cancer, but has help to drastically increase survival rates since the run first began 37 years ago.