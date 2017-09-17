PCRC accepting grant applications

Local organizations can once again receive a helping hand for any projects or initiatives that help support the community.

The Portage la Prairie Community Revitalizations Corporation (PCRC) announced last week that they are now accepting applications for grants that demonstrate support of local residents and meets with the PCRC requirements - projects must demonstrate community support, as well as other funding sources, donations or volunteer time where possible.

Grants are available for up to $5,000 for multi-day events and $2,500 for single day events. This year’s deadline for the Revitalize Portage Grant is Oct. 1.

In the past, grants have been used to fund Concerts in the Park, the La Verendrye School Breakfast Program and the North Memorial Soup for Learning Program. Applications are available at the PCRC office or online at portagecrc.com.

For further information, please contact Vienna Lopez of Portage la Prairie Community Revitalization Corporation at 204-240-4043.