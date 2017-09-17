Minds in Motion program returns to Portage

The Alzheimer Society of Manitoba is bringing its Minds in Motion program back to town.

The Alzheimer Society ran two successful sessions last fall in Portage and are once again returning to offer the eight-week program. An open house is planned to reintroduce the program to the public Oct. 2 from 1-3 p.m. at Stride Place.

“The Minds in Motion program is a great way for people impacted by dementia to take care of their hearts, minds and bodies,” says Karen Lambert, Alzheimer Society of Manitoba's north central regional coordinator. “It brings together people with dementia and their family and friends in a community setting, giving them the opportunity to normalize the relationship in a way that is not influenced by the illness.”

The two main components of the program include 45-60 minutes of physical exercise led by a trained physical activity leader and 45-60 minutes of mentally stimulating activities facilitated by the program coordinator and volunteers.

The Minds in Motion combines physical activity, socialization and mental stimulation for people living with early to moderate symptoms of dementia to attend with a family member or community friend.

The program in Portage la Prairie will run once a week for two hours, from 1-3 p.m., beginning on Oct. 16. To register, call Stride Place at 204-857-7772. To find out more about the Minds in Motion program, visit alzheimer.mb.ca/mindsinmotion/.