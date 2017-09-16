PHOTOS: Portage Pride celebrations

Hundreds braved the chilly temperatures and inclement weather to march in solidarity in the second annual Portage Pride Celebration today in Portage la Prairie. Adults, children, dogs, religious and political groups alike took part in today's march, that began outside Stride Place with a rally before taking to the streets of Portage.

The second annual celebration is an "inclusive event for people of all ages and backgrounds and acknowledges, embraces, and helps protect the diversity of our community and citizens, and celebrates everyone,” says co-organizer Josh Wright. “It is also a time to celebrate Portage la Prairie!”

A charity barbecue followed this morning's march and festivities will continue into the evening with the Pride social and dance party at Army, Navy & Air Force #13.