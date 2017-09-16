Dogs reacquire dman

A familiar face is heading back to town.

The Portage Terriers announced this week that veteran defender Kain Stevenson has been acquired from the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League's (SJHL) Nipawin Hawks in exchange for future considerations.

The six-foot, 182 lbs defender spent the previous two seasons with the Terriers, tallying 20 points in 100 games over the two years while also picking up 56 penalty minutes.

The Shaunavon, Sask., native was part of a multi-team deal in the off-season where the Terriers added forward Turner Ripplinger.