Aaron Wilgosh - The Graphic/Herald Leader Contributor

The Trojan quartet proved they aren't fair-weather golfers.

The Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) Trojans varsity boys golf team successfully defended their Zone 4 golf title Friday at the Portage Golf Club. Grade 11’s Owen Gillespie, Logan Rands, Tanner Boyle along with Grade 10 student Clark Bolton made up the boys team that won both the 2016 and 2017 championships.

“We have a good course (in Portage) and they boys get a lot of opportunities to play on it, so the home course advantage was beneficial for us,” says PCI golf coach, Al Patterson. “It’s the same group of kids that won Zones last year so they should start to feel some pressure. They still have another year together and we’re looking forward to at least one more good year out of them.”

The team combined for a total score of 241 to win with ease, as the PCI crew finished 11 strokes ahead of second place WC Miller. The top three scores were taken from each group to form the team's overall total. Gillespie shot the low for his team at four-over, 74, followed by Bolton's 10-over 80 and Rands' 17-over 87. Tanner Boyle finished with a 90 and his score was not counted into their total.

“It was chilly but the boys seemed to overcome that,” says Rands. “We got a couple good scores from Clark and Owen, they really kept us in it. Provincials should be a fun time this year.”

WC Miller captured second place with a score of 252, while Northlands Parkway took third at 253. The individual leader was Colton Harder of WC Miller with a score of 74, and he’ll be representing the Zone as an individual at the provincial event. The Manitoba High School Athletics Association's Provincial Golf Championship is set for September 22 at Gilbert Plains Country Club.