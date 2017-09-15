Pride celebration this weekend

The second annual Pride Portage celebration is set for Saturday and with it comes a healthy dose of festivities.

“The inclusive event is for people of all ages and backgrounds and acknowledges, embraces, and helps protect the diversity of our community and citizens, and celebrates everyone,” says co-organizer Josh Wright. “It is also a time to celebrate Portage la Prairie!”



ITINERARY FOR SATURDAY:



10 a.m. - Rally begins with vendors and face painting on site (Stride Place west parking lot, 245 Royal Road South)



10:45 a.m. - Speeches and Opening Ceremony



11 a.m. - March for equality

ROUTE: Stride Place - Island Park Bridge - Crescent Road to 3rd Street SE - 3rd Street SE to Saskatchewan Avenue - Saskatchewan Avenue to Royal Road - Royal Road to Island Park Bridge - Stride Place



12-2 p.m. Charity barbecue (Stride Place, west parking lot. North entrance in case of rain)



8 p.m. - 1 a.m. Pride social and dance party (Army, Navy & Air Force #13; 18+ event, sold out)