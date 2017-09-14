Terry Fox Run this weekend

Every year, Canadians hit the pavement in September to raise money and awareness for cancer research, just like Terry Fox did in 1980 with his Marathon of Hope.

This Sunday Portagers will keep the tradition alive as the annual Terry Fox Run returns for another year.

“This year we’re focusing on anybody still fighting cancer, has succumbed to or has been recently diagnosed and is receiving treatment,” says Terry Fox Run organizer Sherry Rutherford – as year’s past has seen the local run dedicated to specific individuals battling the disease. “It is an important event as unfortunately cancer will touch everyone in some way whether it be themselves being diagnosed or a friend or loved one.”

The annual run is set for 11:30 a.m., Sunday morning at the Island Park picnic shelter, with registration opening at 10 a.m. A complimentary barbecue will follow for anyone who collects pledges and participates in the run. Funds raised help with not only the research of all types of cancer, but has help to drastically increase survival rates since the run first began 37 years ago.