Enrolment numbers up across division

There's a significant increase of kindergarten aged students enrolled in schools across the city.

The Portage la Prairie School Division (PLPSD) announced at its Tuesday night board meeting that the division's start of year enrolment numbers have exceeded last year's along with an upward trend in enrolment over the past five years.

"Our registration numbers for this year are looking pretty robust," said Todd Cuddington, PLPSD superintendent. "We've been pleasantly surprised with the growth in our kindergarten (classes). Numbers across the division are up and French Immersion continued to grow."

Fort la Reine saw such a dramatic increase in enrolment that the division was forced to offer another section of kindergarten in the school. And while enrolment numbers across Portage are climbing, Cuddington insists class sizes will remain lower than the provincial standard of 23 students.

"Although we're talking high (enrolment) numbers, our class sizes remain very good," he adds. As the division is estimating an approximate class size of 21 students between kindergarten and Grade 8.

Admittedly, however, the division has spent a lot of time planning for the future, as the housing development on the east side of Portage along with the incoming Roquette plant will be attracting more young families to the area.

"We've seen un upward trend and... we're doing a lot of work predicting where," said the superintendent. "Different catchment areas that we forecast growth in, certainly the Arthur Meighen/Crescentview area. So we'll be working with the province to see what needs to be done... to meet the student numbers."

The division's official enrolment numbers aren't required to be submitted to the province until the end of the month.