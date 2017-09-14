Big bucks towards heliport
Pictured: (back row l-r) Members of the Portage Health Auxiliary Miep Verhoeven, Pat Hiller, Audrey Blaylock, Jolene Fleming, president Valerie Bills, Bernice Bobei and PDGHF executive director Erin Miller. Front: Maisie Moon. (Submitted photo)
The Portage District General Hospital Foundation received a helping hand towards its heliport fundraising goal.
The recently disbanded Portage Health Auxiliary donated $24,738.90 to the foundation's cause. The auxiliary, established in 1892, wanted to make a valuable donation as a legacy to a valuable project.