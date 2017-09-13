Terriers, Bruins to meet in alumni game

It's been coined the extravaganza weekend.

There will be a notable presence of ex-NHLers in town later this year, as the Portage Terriers – who enter the organization's 50th season - and the Rotary Club of Portage la Prairie have partnered to host a weekend of hockey-related festivities highlighted by a Friday evening tilt between Portage Terriers' and Boston Bruins' alumni at Stride Place.

“It will really showcase not only the city and community that we have, but it also showcases 50 years of history of the Portage Terriers' alumni,” said Preston Meier, public relations coordinator with the Rotary Club. “It's going to be an entire weekend of the Portage Terriers, the Portage Terriers alumni and the Boston Bruins alumni - and of course headlined by the one and only Ray Bourque.”

The festivities will run in conjunction with the Portage Terriers' annual Sportsman Dinner – which has been pushed back from its usual date earlier in the season – and will have the entire Bruins' alumni roster in attendance. Joining Bourque on the ice so far are Rick Middleton, Al Iafrate, Ken Linsemn, Reggie Lemelin and former tough guy Chris Nilan – who will be pushing his Bruin allegiance to the side and suit up with the Terriers.

“It's a chance to see hockey players you idolized growing up,” adds Meier. “We have one of the best CJHL teams in the country so it's really kind of a perfect storm to bring all this together and make a weekend to remember.”

The Bruins' alum kick off their visit when they take to the ice Friday afternoon with the PCI Hockey Academy before heading to a VIP Dinner and autograph signing prior to taking on the Terrier alum. The Bruins will also attend an autograph signing Saturday afternoon before sitting down for the Sportsman Dinner – which will see five-time Norris Trophy winner and Stanley Cup champion Ray Bourque deliver the keynote speech.

“The fun thing about this is that three local players will be able to bid for a spot on the Bruins' team,” adds organizing committee chair Jean-Marc Nadeau. “And anybody who buys a table (for the Sportsman Dinner) will also get an opportunity to purchase the rights for one Bruin player to sit at their table.”

On top of the open roster spots, two coaching positions and a water/equipment manager position is also up for grabs. The festivities are set for Dec. 1-2 and offer ample opportunities to rub elbows with both former local and NHL greats.

The event will also be giving away a grand prize trip for two to beautiful Boston, Mass., to watch a Bruins' regular season game in the Boston Garden Alumni Suite, air fare both ways, hotel accommodations, dinner at Bourque's restaurant Tresca along with $500 spending money.

Ticket sales for the game, dinners and raffles will be announced soon and sponsorship opportunities still exist. All funds raised from the weekend will be in support of both the Terriers and the Rotary Club of Portage la Prairie.