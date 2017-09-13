Stolen car leads to arrest of Portage youth

An early morning joy ride ended with numerous charges against a pair of Portage youth.

RCMP were notified early Monday morning that a vehicle had been stolen some time overnight from the 700 block of 2nd St. NW. Officers located the vehicle later that afternoon near Spruce Bay where it was boxed in to prevent escape. The passenger was arrested on scene while the driver was arrested a short time later in a nearby garage thanks to the help of the K-9 Unit.

Police allege the vehicle and its occupants were involved in multiple incidents of mischief throughout the night. Two Portage boys, aged 15 and 16, are facing numerous charges – including multiple firearms offences, possession of stolen property and failing to comply with court imposed conditions – and will remain in custody until they can be brought before the court.