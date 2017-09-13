Caps find scoring touch in Swift Current

Aaron Wilgosh - Herald Leader Contributer

The Central Plains Capitals female midget hockey club may not have won a game while in Saskatchewan over the weekend, but they did have seven players find the back of the net for a combined 10 goals in three games, something they struggled with all of last season.

“The real positive that we’re going to take away from this weekend is our compete level in the games. (It) was very high and we found some scoring, which is something we struggled with last year,” says Caps’ assistant coach John Ferg. “It’s still very early but we’re pleased with the girls. Low numbers were a concern but the players that have committed so far are optimistic that we’re going to be very competitive in the league this year, and it really showed this weekend in their compete levels.”

Their preseason kicked off against Melville Prairie Fire Friday afternoon. The Caps were leading in the second period when a lapse in focus cost them four goals and they ended up losing 4-3 in the weekend’s opener. The Caps saw three different goal scorers that game in Cheyenne Davie, Taylor Woodward, and Maegan Inman. Veteran goaltender Ella Wiebe took the loss in game one.

Game two saw a similar situation occur, as a small breakdown in the second period cost them the game to Saskatchewan’s U-16 team. A couple of Caps’ vets led the scoring as Megan Ferg managed to light the lamp twice while Chloe Snaith added one herself. Rookie goaltender Isabelle Reutter played a hard fought game but ended up taking the loss.

“We tried to implement some very basic systems for the weekend,” adds Ferg. “We’ve got a good mix of returning players and new ones, and a lot of the new ones haven’t seen anything like (these systems).”

The Caps saw another tight one in their third and final match of the weekend against the Swift Current Wildcats. They lost 5-4, giving up the game winner with just four seconds remaining on the clock. Ferg says they managed to control the breakdown in the third game but still couldn’t come away with the win. Lindsay Rutherford led the way for the Caps with a hat trick, while Halle Edwards notched the fourth tally. Wiebe and Reutter split the goaltending duties in the final game.

“They did well adjusting and learning from the vets, while competing their hardest all over the ice,” says Ferg of his rookies. “We’re looking forward to our showcase as we’ve got a few practices before then and should look a lot more structured.”

The 2017 Central Plains female Capitals Showcase is set for Sept. 22-24 at Stride Place in Portage – where the girls will welcome a healthy mix of league and out-of-province competition.