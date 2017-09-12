A proposal to construct a year-round, accessible, multi-use outdoor 'Central Park' in the city's north end is heading to a public consultation.

Portage la Prairie city council approved a request from the Portage Parks Committee at Monday night's council meeting to designate the suggested land for the site – proposed for 5th Ave. NW and 3rd St. NW – and move forward with a consultation to collect public feedback in order to determine which proposed park features are most popular.

Earlier this summer, a report by Winnipeg-based landscape architecture firm Scatliff, Miller and Murray was presented to council outlining the suggested location of the site – adjacent to the BDO Centre - along with features such as a fully accessible playground, a water based playground, a winter toboggan and snowboard hill, skate park and a walking/skating track – to name a few.



“I think realistically the plan is very much in its infancy,” says Coun. Brent Budz. “If you look at the report furnished to the (Portage Parks Committee), then council, it's a comprehensive, multi-staged development that will require some time and obviously some capital.

We're really at the early stage of understanding completely what would be there and ultimately what capital needs to be raised privately and what, if anything, from the city can be made available.”

The approximately $2.5 million proposal heads to a public consultation set for Sept. 20 at the William Glesby Centre where the Portage Parks Committee hopes to determine the prioritization of each suggested component based on public opinion.

Council further approved the committee's request to grant the ability to fundraise towards the development of the park following the identified priorities at next week's consultation.