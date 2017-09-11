Police blotter

The following is a summary of police activity in the Central Plains Area (Portage la Prairie, Treherne, Amaranth and the surrounding Rural Municipalities). The reporting dates are between Sept. 3 and Sept. 10, during this time period police responded to 316 calls for service, including:

124 Traffic violations

37 Provincial statues (Mental Health Act, Child Welfare Act, Coroner’s Act, 911 Act, etc.)

23 Crimes against property

43 Other Criminal Investigations

69 Other Police Activities (False Alarms, Suspicious Person/Vehicle, Assistance Given, etc.)

Sept. 4 - 36 calls for service

Meth bust

Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to a residence on Victoria Avenue, after a resident was threatened by four unidentified males. As police arrived on scene, the suspects fled on foot and bicycle. Police chased the suspects, eventually taking one into custody. When being arrested officers found that the suspect had a substantial amount of methamphetamines on his person. Blake Evan Beaulieu, 26-years-old, of Sandy Bay First Nation was held in police custody until such time as he could be brought before the court on charges of uttering threats, resisting arrest, and possession of methamphetamines for the purpose of trafficking. Investigators are hoping to identify his accomplices, and hope to charge them accordingly for their involvement. If you have any knowledge of this incident, please contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445.

Fatal ATV accident

Treherne RCMP and emergency services in the RM of Victoria responded to a fatal off-road vehicle collision. The initial investigation suggests that the 55-year-old male driver lost control of the ATV he was driving without a helmet, when it overturned. The investigation is continuing.

Sept. 5 - 39 calls for service



Speedy driving

A motorist was observed travelling at 165 km/h in a 110 km/h on Hwy 1 in the RM of Portage la Prairie. The 34-year-old male driver was issued a fine in the amount of $770.00.

Sept. 6 - 49 calls for service

Speedy driving

A motorist was observed travelling at 98 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on PR 227 in the RM of Portage la Prairie. The 40-year-old female driver was issued a fine in the amount of $678.75.

Sept. 7 - 35 calls for service

Speedy driving

A motorist was observed travelling at 156 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on PR 245 near Notre Dame de Lourdes. The 26-year-old male driver was issued a fine in the amount of $783.00.

Sept. 8 - 54 calls for service

Speedy driving

A motorist was observed travelling at 137 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Hwy 2 in the RM of Victoria. The 41-year-old male driver was issued a fine in the amount of $535.00.

Sept. 9 - 56 calls for service

Careless semi driver

Shortly before 6:30 a.m., emergency services from Portage la Prairie were called to a single vehicle collision on Hwy 1, just West of Hwy 16. A semi-truck had left the roadway and travelled through the ditch until it stuck a group of trees. The driver received minor injuries, and luckily no other motorists were injured as a result. The 57-year-old male driver was issued a ticket for driving carelessly, and will appear in court at a later date.

Noxious substance use leads to robbery arrests

Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to a noxious substance being spraying inside the Portage la Prairie Regional Library. The building was evacuated, as people inside were reportedly having a hard time breathing. As officers arrived on scene another report of an armed robbery had just occurred outside the Scotiabank on Saskatchewan Avenue. Police located two female suspects, believed to have been involved in both incidents, a short distance from the robbery. Gabbie Alexandra Genaille, 20-years-old, and 23-year-old Shelby Agnes Genaille, both of Portage la Prairie, remained in police custody until such time as they could be brought before the court on multiple charges of assault with a weapon, and robbery.

Speedy driving

A motorist was observed travelling at 143 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Hwy 2 in the RM of Grey. The 21-year-old male driver was issued a fine in the amount of $613.00.

Driving under the influence

Shortly before midnight police stopped a vehicle travelling west on PR 331. Once in contact with the 32-year-old male driver, they determined that he had consumed alcohol before getting behind the wheel. A failed roadside test resulted in the driver being arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle. His subsequent breath samples were over the legal limit, and his driver’s license was suspended for a minimum of 3 months. The vehicle was towed and impounded for a minimum of 30 days at the owner’s expense.

Sept. 10 - 47 calls for service

Three arrested for robbery

Shortly after 4:30 a.m., the Portage la Prairie RCMP responded to a report of a female being assaulted outside a home on Oak Bay. As police were attending the area three male suspects were seen fleeing on foot. With the assistance of Police Dog Services (K-9), officers tracked the suspects to a garage on Poplar Bay. All three were found inside the garage with property stolen from the female victim. They were arrested for armed robbery and held in police custody until such time as they could be brought before the court. 23-year-old Joshua Joseph Catcheway and 26-year-old Stewart Mclennen Young, of Portage la Prairie, and 25-year-old Maurice Paul Merrick, of Winnipeg, are before the courts on charges of robbery with a firearm, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and being disguised with intent to commit an offence.

Speedy driver

A motorist was observed travelling at 143 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Hwy 2 near Cypress River. The 76-year-old male driver was issued a fine in the amount of $613.00.

If you have any information that could lend assistance in the investigation of these crimes or others, please contact your local RCMP, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and www.manitobacrimestoppers.com . Tips leading to the identification of suspects or the return of stolen property could receive cash awards.