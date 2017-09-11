K-9 Unit assists in Portage arrests

A woman was allegedly held up at gunpoint in the streets of Portage la Prairie early Sunday morning and robbed of her backpack.

Portage RCMP said three masked men confronted the woman out from of a residence on Oak Bay, with one suspect armed with a rifle.

The RCMP canine unit managed to find a track the suspects to a backyard of a residence on Poplar Bay and into an unlocked shed where the suspects were located.

Three men from Portage – Josua Catcheway, 23, Maurice Merrick, 25, and Stewart Young, 26 – were arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, robbery with a firearm, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and disguise with intent.