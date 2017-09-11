A family affair

Cary Bilcowski, lead vocals and guitarist of The Hairy Prairies (left), along with Spruce and the Meadowlark’s Aisha Belle on the fiddle with baby in tow, perform Saturday night at the fifth annual Whoop & Holler Folk Fest in Portage la Prairie.

The well-attended event offered live music from early Saturday afternoon late into the night as patrons danced and jived along underneath starry skies. Event organizers have already began planning next year’s festival and announced that ticket sales are currently underway.