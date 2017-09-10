Terriers among CJHL's top 20

The Portage Terriers enter the 2017/18 campaign as the No. 1 ranked team in the province.

The Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL) released its top-20 preseason rankings and the Terriers find themselves at No. 16 nationally.

The Penticton Vees (BCHL), Brooks Bandits (AJHL), Carleton Place Canadians (CCHL), Battlefords North Stars (SJHL) and the Cobourg Cougars (OJHL) round at the nation's top five.

The Manitoba Junior Hockey League's Steinbach Pistons is the only other club from the province to crack the top-20, coming in at No. 19.

According to the CJHL, the preseason rankings are compiled by an independent scouting service and are based upon a variety of factors, which includes the league in which the teams belong to, last season’s results in regular season and playoffs as well as initial recruiting efforts for the upcoming season.

The initial Top 20 rankings for 2017-18 CJHL regular season will be announced on Sept. 25.