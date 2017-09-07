Portage RCMP weekly report

The following is a summary of police activity in the Central Plains area - Portage la Prairie, Treherne, Amaranth and the surrounding Rural Municipalities. The reporting dates are between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3.

Break down of police activity:

- 280 traffic violations

- 266 traffic offences (Highway Traffic Act)

- five Vehicle Collisions

- nine impaired drivers

- 42 provincial statues (Mental Health Act, Child Welfare Act, Coroner’s Act, 911 Act, etc.)

- 12 crimes against person

- eight assaults

- one assaults with weapon

- one robbery

- two cases of uttering threats

- 33 crimes against property

-14 thefts

-three thefts of motor vehicle

-13 mischiefs to property

-three break and enters

-57 other criminal investigations

-78 other police activities (False Alarms, Suspicious Person/Vehicle, Assistance Given, etc.)

Aug. 28

A motorist was observed travelling at 150 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Hwy 2 in the RM of Victoria. The 59-year-old female driver was issued a fine in the amount of $705.25.

Aug. 29

A motorist was observed travelling at 122 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on PR 242 in the RM of North Norfolk. The 67-year-old male driver was issued a fine in the amount of $731.50.

A motorist was observed travelling at 125 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Hwy 1 near Hwy 16. The 46-year-old male driver was issued a fine in the amount of $639.25.

A motorist was observed travelling at 145 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Hwy 1 in the RM of Portage la Prairie. The 27-year-old male driver was issued a fine in the amount of $639.25.

A motorist was observed travelling at 156 km/h in a 110 km/h zone on Hwy 1 in the RM of Portage la Prairie. The 62-year-old female driver was issued a fine in the amount of $652.50.

Aug. 30

A motorist was observed travelling at 136 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Hwy 1 in the RM of Portage la Prairie. The 22-year-old male driver was issued a fine in the amount of $521.75.

Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to the Liquor Mart on Saskatchewan Avenue shortly after 9 a.m., regarding a possible impaired driver. Employees of the store were alerted to the suspicious behaviour of the vehicle’s driver and an occupant, who were believed to have stolen alcohol on a previous occasion. Though the suspects had fled the area before police arrived, the driver returned a short time later, where police arrested him for theft and impaired operation of a motor vehicle. The 26-year-old male driver provided samples of his breath, which were over the legal limit. He was released from police custody that same day, set to appear before the court at a later date on several criminal and Highway Traffic Act charges.

Aug. 31

A motorist was observed travelling at 121 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Hwy 1 near Hwy 16. The 19-year-old male driver was issued a fine in the amount of $586.75.

Portage la Prairie RCMP are asking for the assistance of the community in locating a stolen ATV from the 400 block of 4th Street NW. A green 2015 Kawasaki 50cc ATV was stolen from a trailer outside of a residence in that area. Investigators are asking at anyone with knowledge of who stole the vehicle contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445. Police also wish to remind potential buyers for an item like this, that they could be purchasing stolen property.

Sept. 1

A motorist was observed travelling at 140 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Hwy 2 in the RM of Victoria. The 70-year-old female driver was issued a fine in the amount of $573.50.

Portage la Prairie RCMP received numerous calls from other motorists on Hwy 1, as a black BMW sedan was reportedly travelling towards Portage la Prairie at extremely high rates of speed. The driver was reportedly swerving in-and-out of traffic and using the paved shoulder to get around other motorists. Officers spotted the vehicle near the intersection of Hwy 1 and Hwy 16, and pulled it over near Portage la Prairie. The 21-year-old male driver was arrested for dangerous driving and held in police custody until he could be brought before the court on a charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to the area of Arrowhead Gas Bar on Crescent Road as an unidentified male was reportedly walking into traffic. Police arrived to find several intoxicated persons in the area of the gas bar, along with a male who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. In speaking with the 26-year-old, officers determined that he had the keys to the vehicle and was highly intoxicated. The male was arrested for impaired care or control of a motor vehicle, with his subsequent breath samples over double the legal limit. The male was released from police custody after a short while, set to appear on several charges at later date. The male is now disqualified from driving for a minimum of three months; the vehicle was towed and impounded at the owner’s expense for a minimum of 60 days.

Sept. 2

A motorist was observed travelling at 135 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Hwy 2 in the RM of Norfolk Treherne. The 24-year-old female driver was issued a fine in the amount of $508.75.

A motorist was observed travelling at 119 km/h in an 80 km/h construction zone on Hwy 1 near Hwy 13. The 20-year-old male driver was issued a fine in the amount of $1071.75 as fines within a construction zone are doubled.

Sept. 3

A motorist was observed travelling at 138 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Hwy 1 in the RM of Portage la Prairie. The 48-year-old male driver was issued a fine in the amount of $548.25.

Portage la Prairie RCMP learned that a white GMC Sierra was driving erratically on Hwy 1 heading towards Portage la Prairie at high rates of speed. Officers patrolled the area and located the vehicle travelling through an 80 km/h zone at 122 km/h. When police attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver made a dangerous move, and drove into a ditch in order to escape police. After the vehicle became stuck on an approach to a railway line, the occupants fled the area on foot. Police Dog Services (K-9) would find two male suspects after tracking them from the vehicle. A 17-year old and 19-year old, both from Winnipeg, were held in police custody until such time as they could be brought before the court. Both were charged with operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police, and for being in possession of a property obtained by crime, as the vehicle they were in had been stolen from Saskatchewan.

If you have any information that could lend assistance in the investigation of these crimes or others, please contact your local RCMP, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and www.manitobacrimestoppers.com . Tips leading to the identification of suspects or the return of stolen property could receive cash awards.

