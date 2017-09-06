Trojans host Clippers in WHSFL season-opener

The Trojans’ received a promotion thanks to last year’s success but with it comes stiffer competition.

Thanks to last season’s 6-1 regular season record in the Winnipeg High School Football League (WHSFL) Andy Currie A division, the Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) Trojans varsity football team enter the 2017 season among tougher competition in the Kas Vidruk AA grouping, but that doesn’t worry new head coach and former CFLer Don Burell.

“I think we’ll be fine,” says the coach, heading into week one’s match against the Kelvin Clippers. “I think Kelvin will be competitive and make us play and at the end of the game we’ll find out if we really deserve to be in this division.”

The Clippers finished (1-6) last year in the WHSFL’s John Potter AAA division and as a result, were relegated to the lower level but Burell doesn’t expect to be outmatched.

“I think we’ll handle our own,” he adds. “We have an outstanding receiving core but I think our running backs and our offensive line is going to be what carries us this year.”

Burell and the rest of the PCI coaching staff have been busy preparing the squad with daily practices dating back to mid-August.

Kickoff between the Trojans and Clippers is set for 5 p.m., Thursday night at PCI Field.