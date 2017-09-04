Late charge earns Keeler club championship

Portage Golf Club’s 2017 club champions have been crowned.

Kenny Keeler’s birdie on the second last hole of the tournament resulted in a three-stroke swing and jumped ahead of Trevor McCartney – who was leading at the time – to capture the 2017 Portage Golf Club Championship with a two day total of four over, 144 Sunday afternoon in Portage la Prairie.

“I putted pretty well and it probably stems back to (the quality of) the greens (at Portage Golf Club) throughout the year,” said Keeler, following Sunday’s victory. “I played a few tournaments this year and (that helped) build more confidence on fast greens.”

Trailing McCartney by two strokes entering the final round, a critical double bogey on the short par-3 10th caused Keeler to drop another stroke back. McCartney ran into trouble of his own on the tough par-4 11th and had to settle for a double bogey to open up the door for Keeler.

McCartney responded with a birdie at the 15th to regain his two stroke lead before devastation reared it’s ugly head at the short par-4 17th.

Jody Williams fired a two day total of 156 (78, 78) to best runner up Rick Suderman by two to capture the senior club championship.

Lindsey Jordan’s 175 (90, 85) powered her to a five-stroke victory over second place Marj Jordan in the ladies flight.

Clark Bolton 163 (81, 82) held off a late push from Owen Gillespie 164 (84, 80) to repeat as junior champ with a narrow one-stroke victory.