RM: change ‘killer’ intersection

Until changes are made to the Hwy.1 intesection with the Yellowhead Hwy., it’s a safe bet there will be continued carnage and the needless loss of life and limb.

Police report in the past 10 years there have been five fatal vehicle collisions at the intersection of Hwy. 1 and Hwy 16.

“In those incidents there have been nine fatalities and four (people) seriously injured as a result,” says Cst. Sean O’Keefe, media liaison officer with the Portage la Prairie RCMP. “In each instance there were different contributing factors, which makes it difficult for any one method of enforcement or deterrence.”

In a special meeting Aug. 29, the Rural Municipality of Portage la Prairie voted unanimously to exert what political pressure it can to get changes done in the intersection.

“Enough is enough,” remarked RM Reeve Kameron Blight in a post meeting interview. “Losing one is too many. Losing as many as we have in this intersection should point to someone that something is wrong there: what is the value of a life,” an emotional reeve added. “This is utterly tragic and beyond any level of understanding.”

It was heard during the meeting federal money was announced in the late 2000s. “Before I came on council, there was a proposed interchange there, or an overpass. When I came on council in 2010 a revised version of that was brought forward to us in 2011, and it looked like things were going to proceed. However, that proposal was less than desirable in a few different ways. It did satisfy certain needs but certainly did not satisfy them all. In large, it was a cost-reduction strategy. Since then, those have been taken off the table, and we’ve had nothing to work with. Everything keeps getting pushed back,” Blight said.

In trying to reach Lisgar MLA Ian Wishart, the request for government comment was pushed through to Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler’s office.

“Our government extends its deepest condolences to the families impacted by these tragic collisions. As the RCMP continues its investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment specifically on these unfortunate events. The safety of Manitobans is our government’s leading priority in infrastructure. Every person on our roadways deserves to travel safely and always arrive home. We will continue to monitor all roadways and intersections in the province in order to identify those that may require enhanced safety measure,” the minister said in an email.

In answer to the more specific questions as to why plans to improve the intersection had been scrapped and do plans exist to upgrade, a ministry spokesman responded: “The minister is not in a position to comment on how projects were announced or prioritized under the previous government.

“The earlier statement also outlines that the department of infrastructure monitors all intersections in the province in order to identify those that require enhanced safety measures.”

Looking at the intersection it is hard to understand how six people had died there in the past two weeks.

There no restrictions to sight, it is on level ground, there are lights and speed has been reduced leading to the intersection.

Rick Lawrence almost lost his life in the intersection and has an idea how safety in the intersection can be improved.

“I’ve been doing a lot thinking about these accidents and last week I was almost involved in a fatal collision there myself!

“I believe I know why there are so many accidents there compared to other intersections. It has to do with the lights.”

He says the east left lanes of Hwy. 1, there’s three lights; two up high for east-west traffic and one for the turning lane to go north or south. “They all turn green at the same time,” Lawrence said. East-west traffic get green and the drivers going north south get green as well. Anybody who is not really paying attention automatically turn because most other intersections have a controlled turn. People are turning into oncoming traffic believing they (other traffic) are going to stop.

“If people are unaware, they see green, green means go,” Lawrence said. “You got people pulling into oncoming traffic.”

For the immediate, Portage la Prairie RCMP will step up patrols at the intersection and crack down on infractions to posted rules.

“We only ask that motorists be mindful that one in six fatal accidents occur at intersections, and that they should always keep their attention on the roadway and obey traffic signals of all types when approaching any intersection” O’Keefe said.

Mickey Dumont

Herald Leader



