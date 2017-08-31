Take the tour, catch all the colour

Fifteen artists are preparing to share their workspaces and artistic lives with you as part of the annual Prairie Ripples Art Tour Sept. 9-10.

Participating Prairie Ripple artists are inviting you to come meet and talk to them as you are introduced to their art through their eyes.

Just off of 5 Ave. E. at 434 Royal Rd. N., is one station where three generations of artists. Cathy Epp maintains “You can take the girl off the farm, but you can’t take the farm out of the girl.” She continues the tradition of wheat straw art. Sharon Kroeker is well known for her barnwood frame, home and yard decor, and Sharon’s daughter Jessica Rachelle, works in clay and watercolours.

Continuing on 5 Ave. W. at 505 5th St., is the studio of well-known Portage artists, Lee Beaton. Lee has just completed a very intriguing and successful exhibit at the Portage Arts Centre, “1,000 Faces Hidden Within”.

This self-guided art tour features an “Ask the Artist “scavenger hunt. Every artist has contributed a question. Answer all the questions to have the best chance of winning a pot of succulents from Our Farm and a $25 gift certificate from Boston Pizza. Download the questions at www.prairieripples.com

Visit www.prairieripples.com to download a tour guide or pick one up at the Portage Arts Centre, the Portage Library and businesses in the surrounding towns.

The tour is an excellent opportunity for parents to have their children meet real, live artists and learn about many expressions of creative art.

Admission is freeAdrien De Ruyck

Special to the Herald Leader