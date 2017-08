Portage Friendship Centre is having a picnic in the park on Aug. 31.

From 1-3 p.m. The Friendship Centre will be offering games for kids, prizes and a light snack at the Duck Pond Pavilion at the Island Park.

Katt Rossiter Portage Friendship Centre administrative assistant says, “all activities and snacks are provided to participants at no charge, simply bring a donation of school supplies for the community.”