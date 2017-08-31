Park concerts close on a country music theme

Aug. 31 to feature ‘Shades Of Country’ and ‘Kicking Up Dust’

Shades Of Country

Joe and Tess Achtemichuk – Shades of Country – continue to share their love of country music with their Portage and area fans. The couple are making their second appearance in the summer concert series.

Joe began playing guitar at age 15 in Saskatchewan as part of a family band, playing at country dances with his two older brothers.

Later, living in The Pas, he organized and played with the Northern Heirs band for three years. After moving to Saskatchewan he formed another band, Shades of Country. Tess joined and played drums and provided vocals. When they moved to Portage, the band continued with eldest son Brent playing drums and Joe and Tess doing more vocals. When Brent left home to go to university and Tess began a teaching career, they put music on hold.

After retirement Joe and Tess decided to volunteer their extra time providing musical entertainment at local nursing homes and 55 Plus residences, sharing their love of country music.

Johnny Dietrich and Kicking Up Dust

Johnny Dietrich, Colleen Bryce and Ken Wetlauffer will be kicking up dust this Thursday evening as the final performers in the free sumer concert series.

A trio performing together as Johnny Dietrich and Kicking Up Dust, the well known locals sing and play country, country rock, roots and bluegrass, as well as original material. Johnny will be showcasing some new, original songs, including “We Still Dream”.

Everybody knows these personable musicians if not all of their songs – their three part harmonies are a pleasure to listen to. All of them started performing in their teens. When you watch and listen, you are seeing three people who have perfected their skills over a number of years, with a mastery of voice and instruments.

They performed as a trio at Concerts in the Park last year.

In the past, Johnny has performed solo and also as a duo with Ken at Concerts in the Park.

Johnny helped Annette and Paul (Quite Likely) in getting the series started. It’s become a tradition for Johnny to play the final show for the summer.

Come out to the Bandshell on Thursday for a great evening!

Tupper Street Family Resource Centre will be selling hot dogs, hamburgers and french fries (the fries are supplied and cooked by Simplot) in addition to their regular snacks for this final show of the season.