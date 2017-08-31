Ozconscious to play Whoop & Hollar

When Winnipeg’s Ozconscious unfolds itself on the Whoop & Hollar stage Sept. 9, it will fold its audience into its new mix.

Now a four piece, the young musicians have learned to be tighter in the abscence of two extra musicians helping fill a sound.

Tate Hiebert, singer and guitarist in the revamped lineup, says Ozconscious is all at once “tight, groovy, physchedelic with a classic sound and vintage bent, but fresh.”

Evan Mackie, drums and vocals, was picked up to help diversify and slim its sound. “I was their biggest fan and out of the blue I am drumming with them. We’re a good piece of different.”

You usually end up in the Beatles’ or Stones camp when it comes to defining what you listen to, but Hiebert says with Ozconscious you don’t have to choose.

“Along with other influences, we have a sound that stretches, possibly across genres. You will hear nostalgia, but also a future kind of vibe - new, but not too new.”

Ozconscious has been a four piece for approximately six months.

“It’s been fun as hell,” says Mackie. “We’ve been playing a lot and it keeps getting tighter, better.”

Spence Hiebert keyboards and Kyle Caichness, a kindergarten friend who plays bass like a lead guitar player and has yet to coerced into singing, rounds out the quartet.

“Going down to a four piece is refreshing. There’s so much space inbetween what we sounded as a six piece.”

mickey dumont

herald leader

mdumont@postmedia.com