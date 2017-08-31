Grandmothers Giving fall supper to help African grandmothers

Sunday Sept. 10, is Grandparents Day around the world?

This special day honours the important role grandparents play in our lives. To commemorate this day, Grandmothers Giving of Portage la Prairie is hosting its 11th Annual Fall Supper at the Herman Prior Centre. This event is a special time for families to share a meal together and is a major fundraiser by Grandmothers Giving as part of the Stephen Lewis Foundation’s initiative to turn the tide of HIV-AIDS in Africa.

The Stephen Lewis Foundation (SLF) works with community level organizations in providing care and support to people living with HIV-AIDS in the 15 African countries hardest hit by this global pandemic.

African grandmothers are central to the life of their communities. With almost no support, they have stepped forward to care for millions of children orphaned by AIDS. They display astonishing reserves of love, courage and emotional resilience, even while grieving the loss of their own adult children.

Across Canada grassroots community organization, such as the Portage Grandmothers Giving in association with the Stephen Lewis Foundation’s Grandmothers to Grandmothers Campaign, have raised more than $24 million for African grandmothers. The funds raised by these groups provide African grandmothers and the children in their care with food, educational supplies, school fees, medical care, adequate housing and HIV counselling and testing. Through the efforts of more than 250 Canadian grandmothers groups an extraordinary bond has been developed with grandmothers on both sides of the ocean.

Grandmothers Giving invites you to join them on Sept. 10 at the Herman Prior Centre for this special Fall Supper. An African Marketplace will take place from 4:30 p.m. with dinner at 5:30 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by Melissa St. Goddard.

Advanced tickets are on sale at Hills Drug Store East, St. Mary’s Church Office (204) 857-3931 and Trinity Church Office (204) 857-4471 or you can reserve tickets by contacting Donna at (204) 857-3242. Tickets are $15 for adults, $6 for children six to 12 years and free for children under five.

