Downtown Timmies robbed at knife point

Staff at the downtown Tim Horton’s fell victim early Aug. 26 to an armed assailant.

At about 4 a.m., RCMP were called to the Tim Horton’s location at 550 Saskatchewan Ave. for a robbery. A lone female suspect threatened an employee with a knife, demanding cash. The suspect fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as an Indigenous female with a heavy build, standing approximately 5’7” tall. She wore a grey hooded sweater, a burgundy coloured mask, blue jeans and flip flops.

Police ask help to identify the suspect. 204-857-4445, or your local police detachment. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and www.manitobacrimestoppers.com . Tips leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect could receive large cash awards.