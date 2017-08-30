Invictus flag stops in Portage

The Invictus Games’ National Flag Tour visited Portage la Prairie this afternoon as part of a coast-to-coast trip that stops in over 50 communities across the country between Aug. 16-22.

Captain Ross Robinson was the tour’s flag bearer for the Portage leg – which saw a small crowd gather outside of the downtown cenotaph.

The Invictus Games use the power of adaptive sport to help wounded members of the military on their journey to recovery – the 2017 Invictus Games takes place September 23-30 in Toronto, Ont.