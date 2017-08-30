Fastpitch vets aim to revitalize game

The state of fastpitch is certainly not like it used to be in Portage la Prairie.

The once highly popular sport no longer fields a youth boys team locally despite the many popular events the senior fastpitch Portage Phillies team holds each year in an effort to keep the game relevant.

“Right now fastpitch in Manitoba, and all around, is dying,” said Rob Olson of the Phillies. “But if you can get a team going, there’s opportunity there for these kids to go to a Western Canadian Championship because they still hold those events.”

In an effort to spark an interest in the game, Olson and a few Phillie teammates have organized a free pitching clinic - featuring some of the finest arms around - for youth in the Portage la Prairie area.

“I would like to get some young interest in Portage and surrounding area and hopefully some day get another young team going,” added Olson.

The clinic features Greg Bouchard, Brady Woods and Tanner Waldvogel - three pitchers that are considered to be among the best in the province. “Greg Bouchard – he’s the master pitching instructor for Manitoba,” says Olson. “Some of these kids probably have never thrown a fastball, but this is the guy to learn from. He was a great pitcher in his day and he knows his stuff.”

The game of fastpitch is similar to baseball except the pitcher throws underhand, the ball is larger, and the bases and mound are closer together.

“It’s more compressed which makes it faster,” he explains. “The bases are 55 feet instead of 70 in hardball for this age group. You’ve got to make quicker decisions, it’s just a fun game.”

The free clinic is set for 2 p.m., Sept. 16 at Diamond 2 in Portage la Prairie’s Republic Park. Both boys and girls aged 10-13 are encouraged to attend and all that is required is a glove, running shoes or cleats. Contact Olson via text or phone at 204-871-5522 to confirm a spot in next month’s festivities.

“Come on out and learn the game, these three guys are very good at what they do.”