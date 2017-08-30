AgWest sqaud dominates Detroit Lakes

It was definitely worth the trip to Minnesota for a Portage area slo pitch team.

The Portage AgWest coed slo pitch team went undefeated earlier this month in Detroit Lakes, Minn., en route to capturing the annual tournament’s B Side Championship. The club downed teams from St. Paul and Callaway, Minn., as well as a team from Lee River, Man.

“We go to it every year, it’s a tournament sponsored by the Shooting Star Casino,” said AgWest head coach John Walsh, a 10-year veteran of the annual event.

After a clean sweep in the round robin portion of the tournament, Portage downed St. Paul in the 1v4 quarter final match before downing Lee River in the all-Canadian final.

The team was awarded $320 USD for their efforts along with the right to have their names engraved in the championship trophy.

Walsh and company compete locally in the South Winnipeg Senior Slo Pitch League (SWSSPL) and plan on returning to next year’s twenty-fifth anniversary edition of the tourney where they’ll look to repeat as champions.