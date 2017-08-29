Toder joins WHL’s Hitmen

A vacated spot on the Terriers’ blueline will be up for grabs as training camp opens later this week.

Incoming sophomore defender Layne Toder is set to join the Western Hockey League’s Calgary Hitmen, as the 17-year-old defender signed a standard player agreement with the club – who selected the Elkhorn, Man., native in the fourth round of the 2015 WHL Bantam draft.

The 5-foot-11, 170 lbs defender tallied 28 points (11G,17A) in 44 games played last season as a rookie for the Manitoba Junior Hockey League’s (MJHL) Portage Terriers and chipped in with nine more points during Portage’s Turnbull Cup run.