Big Four season around the corner

With the annual draft just weeks away, Portage's Big Four Hockey League's registration is in full swing as it prepares for the upcoming hockey season.

“There's a good crop of people returning so far but we're definitely looking for players”, said Wes Huber, BFHL registrar. “We just started the registration process but every year we're always looking for players.”

The league is open for players aged 25 and up and a preseason draft is held each year where designated team captains form their rosters. Registration costs are $350 per player and includes 26 games, officials, time keepers and online statistics. Approximate roster sizes include 15 skaters and a goalie with games taking place Thursday nights from Sept. - March at Stride Place.

Those interested in joining the BFHL for the upcoming season are encouraged to contact Huber at 204-870-0527. The BFHL season opener is set for September 21.

Big Four is a recreational senior men’s league in Portage la Prairie that has been around since 1970.