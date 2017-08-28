PMHA gears up for another year

After a year with less than ideal enrolment numbers, minor hockey registration in Portage la Prairie continues to slump.

Puck drop is right around the corner and registration is well underway, however Portage Minor Hockey Association (PMHA) isn’t attracting budding young hockey players like the organization once did.

“I’d say we’re (numbers) going to be comparable to last year,” said Peter Fedak, PMHA president. “Last year (registration was a little low because we didn’t have a bantam team at all,” he said. “Typically we’ve been as high as 225 players (in years past).”

175 players have already committed for the upcoming hockey season, throw in the addition of last year’s vacated bantam spots, and the organization will undoubtedly surpass last year’s total of 184 skaters. Online registration will remain open into September as PMHA prepares for the upcoming year. Scheduling meetings are planned for later in the month before final rosters are completed ahead of the 2017/18 year.

“We should end up at about 185-190 players, the same as last year but with a bantam team,” adds Fedak. “We’re actually hoping for a few more players to come out in the squirt and novice age group.”

Fedak and company continue to finalize personnel commitments ahead of the upcoming season – with a significant focus on locking down volunteers to coach at the younger age group. The board is also in need of a volunteer coordinator to oversee operations within the Squirt age group. Much of which will be decided at the upcoming volunteer slot sign up, set for 7 p.m., Sept. 11, at Stride Place. It is a PMHA mandate that every parent with a child enrolled in the organization commit to volunteer time.

“We’ve got some (personnel) in place, it’s always a little nerve wracking but once we get a little closer (to the beginning of the season) people start to get a little more interested in hockey,” said Fedak, who encourages parents to consider additional hockey training opportunities apart from the standard PMHA schedule. “There are some fantastic programs on top of just practices and games to get the kids out (on the ice).”

The PMHA offers many different camps and clinics that focus on power skating techniques, body checking, goaltender development as well as player development programs. New this year in the novice age group is reduced ice for games and practices in the first half of the year. Special boards have been purchased to properly transform a sheet of ice to accommodate many users.

For more information or to register a child for the upcoming hockey season, visit portageminorhockey.com.